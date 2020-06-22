As COVID-19 cases rise in Hispanic community, agencies grapple with challenges on the ground

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting all demographics, but the Hispanic community is seeing a disproportionate number of cases in South Carolina.
The U.S. Census reports South Carolina’s Hispanic/Latino population at 5.8 percent.
As of June 19, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting the Hispanic community represents 15 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases.
Health leaders from across the state are reporting different challenges in different areas.
In the midlands, Good Samaritan Clinics Coordinator Tessa Ortiz said the language barrier is slowing the spread of information.
She helps lead a series of free clinics that provide interpreters for solely Spanish-speaking patients.
"The information that's being given out isn't being translated to something they can understand. That would be my guess, it's not question of a cultural thing, they just don't know," she said.
Ortiz said health translation services were stretched thin before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the virus has exacerbated the situation.
In the Low Country, PASOs Program Coordinator Yajaira Benet Uzcategui said translation isn’t an issue, but the community is not acting on the information.
She said she thinks economic factors are driving the spread.
"If I'm a father, if I'm a mom, and I have a family that I need to feed, and I need to pay the rent, of course, I'm probably going to expose myself a little bit more," she said.
Nationwide, the CDC reports the Hispanic or Latino population represents 34.3 percent of COVID-19 cases.
However, the data is incomplete.
DHEC offers a series of COVID-19 materials in Spanish on its website.
