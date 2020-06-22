Columbia Fashion Week canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Columbia Fashion Week have announced this year’s event has been canceled due to COVID-19.
“The new Columbia Fashion Week owners are excited to continue the Columbia Fashion Week tradition, and take seriously the health and safety of our community,” officials said in a statement. “This is our top priority and we do not want to put anyone at risk at such a sensitive time. Due to the uncertainty of all outcomes related to Covid-19 (Coronavirus) which has affected our local and surrounding communities, we have come to this decision.”
The event was scheduled to take place August 13-15.
Officials are now planning to hold the event next summer.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.