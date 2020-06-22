AccelerateED task force presenting final recommendations for reopening S.C. schools this afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A task force responsible for coming up with how students in South Carolina will receive an education this fall will outline its final recommendations Monday afternoon.
Members of AccelerateED said there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Its recommendations are giving school districts flexibility.
For instance, if an area is seeing high spread of COVID-19 in the fall, districts would do full-distance learning. However, if there is a low-spread, they could stick to the traditional model.
There’s also a hybrid option for anywhere in between.
S.C. State Superintendent Molly Spearman said health officials are urging schools to use face masks if they open in the hybrid or traditional settings.
“We need to press on our faculty and our parents that one way to prevent the spread is to wear masks,” Spearman said.
Spearman added the Department of Education plans to use some of the CARES Act money it’s receiving to prepare all school districts in the state for distance learning if needed.
