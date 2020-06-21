RCSD: Man wanted in connection with armed robbery of Dollar General on Bluff Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance to help identify a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery.
On June 14, shortly after 10 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General on the 1900 block of Bluff Road.
A staff member told deputies that a man wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, purple shoes, and a “galaxy mask” came into the store around 9:50 p.m. and asked for the key to the bathroom.
The employee handed the man the key and asked him to remove his hoodie, per Dollar General policy. He complied and headed toward the bathroom.
While the employees were in the store cleaning, the man, armed with a pistol, walked up to one of them and said, “come to the front of the store, and don’t do anything funny.”
The man demanded the employees give them all that money they had. He also took two Newport cigarette cartons.
Officials say he left the store and headed towards Blair Street.
RCSD released surveillance video the suspect:
Anyone who can identify the man pictured in the video is asked to submit a tip by visiting crimesc.com.
