Ohio man creates petition calling for renaming Columbus to ‘Flavortown’

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WAVE) - An Ohio man hopes an online petition that is quickly gaining signatures can get the city of Columbus renamed to “Flavortown”.
Tyler Woodbridge’s Change.org petition is hoping to bring to the attention of Mayor Andrew Ginther and the Columbus City Council the public’s enthusiasm to rename the city after celebrity chef Guy Fieri instead of Christopher Columbus.
Christopher Columbus has been seen as a controversial figure in history, and many monuments have been removed or vandalized in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests.
Woodbridge asks that the name of the city be changed to “Flavortown” after Fieri, chef and TV host of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” who was born in Columbus.
“He’s such a good dude, really,” Woodbridge says on the petition page.
The petition has currently earned around 13,000 of its 15,000 requested signatures.
“I’m not up to date on my Columbus town charter, so whether it takes a council vote or a petition or a town referendum,” Woodbridge said. “Let’s get the ball rolling for a more flavorful tomorrow.”
