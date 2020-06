🚨MISSING - RUNAWAY🚨#HCPD is searching for Amerie Stokes, 16, who was last seen on June 19, 2020, around 11:30 p.m. in the Forestbrook area.



At that time, she was wearing gray sweats.



Stokes is approximately 5’5” and 140 lbs.



Anyone with info, please call 843-248-1520. pic.twitter.com/wEAZBriCwv