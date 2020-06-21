FIRST ALERT: Father’s Day Forecast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Happy Father's Day.
-Today is the first full day of Summer 2020
-A pattern shift is beginning today and there is a slight decrease in the unsettled weather across the Midlands
-Rain chances will stay at around 20% for today and tomorrow.
-Expect daytime highs in the lower 90s today and tolerable humidity values
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
A ridge of high pressure has shifted into the area. The heat and humidity will start to creep up over the next few days.
Today the highs will reach the low 90s with tolerable humidity values. Over the next few days, the highs will reach the middle 90s with high humidity.
Storm/ Rain chances will be highest in the middle of the week as a cold front approaches from the west .
