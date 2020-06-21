CPD investigating shooting outside of Family Dollar on Fairfield Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred outside of a Family Dollar.

The shooting took place on the 5300 block of Fairfield Road.

Officials say a male was taken from the scene to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video. Anyone with information regarding this shooting incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.

