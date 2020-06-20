Live at noon: Columbia faith community gathers for Black Lives Matter march

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Notable politicians and community leaders will participate in a march to the State House on Saturday afternoon.
The Black Lives Matter March is scheduled for noon on Saturday, June 20 and is the culmination of a week of activities to celebrate Juneteenth, officials said.
The Seventh Episcopal District of AME Church is hosting the march, which has spread quickly over social media.
The march, according to organizers, is set to begin at Allen University and will end at the South Carolina State House. The march will be the final event of the Seventh Episcopal District’s “Juneteenth Week of Action” to celebrate Black lives and stand up against racial injustice.
“We are in unique times that require urgent moral action,” said Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr., Presiding Bishop of the Seventh Episcopal District of the AME Church. “The faith community will gather to push for policy reform to ensure that all Black Lives Matter in South Carolina.”
Following the march, a rally will take place at the S.C. State House.
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, and S.C. Rep. Jerry Govan are among those expected to speak at the rally.
Here’s a list of those scheduled to speak:
- Mayor Steve Benjamin
- Chairman of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus Jerry Govan
- Vice President, Religious Affairs and External Relations National Action Network and Pastor of Charity Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Nelson B. Rivers, III
- South Carolina NAACP President Brenda Murphy
- President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Urban League J. T. McLawhorn,
- The South Carolina United Methodist Conference Bishop L. Jonathan Holston
- Episcopal Diocese of Upper South Carolina Bishop Andrew Waldo
- The South Carolina Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Bishop Herman Yoos
- Pastor of Brooklyn Baptist Church Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr.
