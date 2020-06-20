Head-on collision in Kershaw County kills 42-year-old Richland Co. man, coroner says

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a head-on collision that happened early Saturday morning.
According to officials, 42-year-old Roberto Reyes was killed in the crash. The coroner’s office said Reyes was headed south on U.S. Highway 601 in a 2018 Kia Soul when it crossed the center line and hit an 18-wheeler in the head-on collision.
Officials said the accident happened just after 4 a.m.
Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Kershaw County Coroner David West said this is the fourth fatal motor vehicle collision this week.
