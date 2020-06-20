Fire in Chapin destroys home, displaces three

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A fire in Chapin on Friday has left three people without a home, according to Lexington County Fire Services.
The fire took place on the 100 block of Sawyers Court just after 6 p.m., officials said. The home was a total loss following the fire. However, no injuries were reported from the fire.
The Columbia Fire Department and the Irmo Fire Department also assisted with putting the fire out.
An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.
