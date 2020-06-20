Emanuel 9 victim’s son’s new children’s book tops Amazon new release list

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The son of one of the nine victims of the Charleston church shooting learned his new book is a top new release on Amazon.
Chris Singleton’s new children’s book was just released Wednesday, on the fifth anniversary of the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting. The book is called “Different: A Story About Loving Your Neighbor and Amazon’s website shows it is the top new release among children’s books.
His mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was one of the nine parishioners gunned down on June 17, 2015.
Singleton said on Twitter that he prayed and hoped to reach 1,000 families with his book by the end of the year. He has already reached more than six times that many.
Amazon’s listing describes it as “a book that teaches kids that differences—whether through race, nationality, gender, or more—are something to accept and celebrate.”
