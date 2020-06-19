UofSC students issue list of demands to address racial inequality on campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of students is calling for changes to be made at the University of South Carolina to address racial inequality on campus.
The group recalled previous requests made by students on campus five years ago demanding “top-down systematic changes to campus.” However, the group also brought forth new changes they’d like to see put into place.
Among those changes, the students are demanding that the university revisit the Carolina Core and other degree requirements so that they include curriculum that focuses on African American, Latin, LGBTQIA+ and other marginalized communities. The group also demanded the university’s Board of Trustees take a stance to rename certain facilities on campus that are named after “individuals with racist backgrounds.”
The list also includes a demand for the university to expand its minority recruitment efforts to increase racial diversity on campus.
In all, there are six demands that were presented by the university’s student body president and vice president along with leaders of other campus organizations.
You can see the full list below.
