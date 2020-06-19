SCDEW: Unemployment sees little movement, labor force grows throughout state in May

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce released the latest numbers on employment in the state Friday.
Officials said unemployment numbers saw little improvement from April to May. According to SCDEW, unemployment decreased from 12.8% to 12.5% during that time period. In all, estimates show 303,218 people who are unemployed. SCDEW said unemployment rates declined from 14.7% in April to 13.3% in May nationally.
However, SCDEW noted that the state’s estimated labor force did increase. The agency estimates 2,421,793 people in the state’s labor force, which is an increase of 44,963 people over April 2020.
“Labor surveys are completed during the week of the 12th of each month. This means that the survey for May’s employment situation was completed the same week that restaurants were given the green light to reopen with limited-seating protocols, per Gov. Henry McMaster. The reopening explains why the latest employment situation press release shows just over 45,000 people returning to the workforce since May’s release of April numbers. It also explains why there is a reported gain in the industry sector of Leisure and Hospitality,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. “We have a long way to go until our state can reclaim its previously historic low unemployment rate, but with the hard-working people who make up this state, we know that when opportunity presents itself, they will be eager to rejoin the workforce and help be the necessary catalyst in rebooting our economy.”
You can read the full report below.
