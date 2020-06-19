SCDEW: Unemployment sees little movement, labor force grows throughout state in May

“Labor surveys are completed during the week of the 12th of each month. This means that the survey for May’s employment situation was completed the same week that restaurants were given the green light to reopen with limited-seating protocols, per Gov. Henry McMaster. The reopening explains why the latest employment situation press release shows just over 45,000 people returning to the workforce since May’s release of April numbers. It also explains why there is a reported gain in the industry sector of Leisure and Hospitality,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. “We have a long way to go until our state can reclaim its previously historic low unemployment rate, but with the hard-working people who make up this state, we know that when opportunity presents itself, they will be eager to rejoin the workforce and help be the necessary catalyst in rebooting our economy.”