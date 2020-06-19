Mathews named executive director, CEO of Columbia Housing Authority

“We needed a strong leader to restore trust and refocus the agency on the importance of the residents we serve while improving efficiencies and producing measurable outcomes. All that had to happen simultaneously,” Columbia Housing Boar Chairman Ernest Cromartie, II, said.. “Ivory has excellent leadership qualities and her ability to work with the board to also execute our collective vision makes her a great fit for Columbia Housing and the overall community. The Board’s action to make Ivory Mathews permanent is one indicia of many things to come. This is a new day.”