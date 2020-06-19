Mathews named executive director, CEO of Columbia Housing Authority

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ivory Mathews has been unanimously voted as the new executive director and chief executive officer for the Columbia Housing Authority.
Mathews was named the organization’s interim executive director to replace Gilbert Walker, who served at the position for 20 years.
“We needed a strong leader to restore trust and refocus the agency on the importance of the residents we serve while improving efficiencies and producing measurable outcomes. All that had to happen simultaneously,” Columbia Housing Boar Chairman Ernest Cromartie, II, said.. “Ivory has excellent leadership qualities and her ability to work with the board to also execute our collective vision makes her a great fit for Columbia Housing and the overall community. The Board’s action to make Ivory Mathews permanent is one indicia of many things to come. This is a new day.”
Mathews was named interim executive director a few months after two men died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Allen Benedict Court Apartments. Shortly after their deaths, authorities evacuated families from the apartment complex before beginning investigations into Allen Benedict Court.
Mathews previously served as the executive director for the Greenville Housing Authority. She also worked for housing authorities in Aiken and Toledo, Ohio.
