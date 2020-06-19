First Alert Forecast: Hot & humid, just in time for your Father’s Day Weekend

By Dominic Brown | June 19, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT - Updated June 19 at 7:48 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking hot, humid weather this weekend and for most of next week. Showers and storms are also possible.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, expect partly/mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain and storms around the area (30-40% chance). Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.

· On Saturday, a few widely scattered showers and storms are possible (30-40% chance). Highs will be in the upper 80s.

· It will be hot and humid Sunday for Father’s Day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or storm could develop.

· More 90s are expected next week. More storms are also possible.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Friday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Once we lose the heating of the day, the rain will likely dissipate.  Some patchy fog could develop.  Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

It’s Father’s Day weekend!  We’re expecting hot, humid weather across the Midlands. A few showers and storms are possible Saturday, which is the first day of summer. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

We’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday.  Rain chances are pretty slim right now for Sunday, but we’ve added a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm in your forecast. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s by Sunday afternoon.

More 90s are expected next week for high temperatures.  We'll also see scattered showers and storms, mainly Tuesday through Thursday.

Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30-40%). Patchy Fog Possible. Lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms (30%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the upper 80s. (First Day of Summer)

Father's Day: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot and Humid.. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs near 90.

