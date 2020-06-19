DHEC: Number of residents under the age of 30 testing positive for COVID-19 increasing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced there will be an increase in numbers of residents under the age of 30 who tests positive for COVID-19.
Officials said 4,160 of the 22,608 confirmed cases in South Carolina are residents ages 21 to 30. The agency said that number accounts for 18.4% of all confirmed cases in the state. DHEC added that 7% of confirmed cases in South Carolina are residents in their teens.
“The increases that we’re seeing serve as a warning that young adults and youth are not immune to COVID-19,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “They also tell us that younger South Carolinians are not taking social distancing seriously.”
DHEC said there has been a 413.9% increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases among residents ages 21 to 30 since April 4, according to data from the agency. There has also been a 966.1% increase of new COVID-19 cases among residents ages 11 to 20.
“While it is true that most youth and younger adults with COVID-19 only experience a mild illness, that is not true for all,” Traxler said. “In addition, it’s important to remember that even with mild or no symptoms you can spread the disease to those around you – your friends, teammates, and family. We’re calling on our younger generation of South Carolinians to be leaders in their communities by taking actions to stop the spread of COVID-19. Lead by example and use your voice to let others know that social distancing and wearing a mask in public helps save lives.”
On Friday, DHEC reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state for the first time ever.
