CPD: Man wanted in connection with armed robbery of ATM machine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a male suspect who’s wanted in connection with an automated teller machine armed robbery investigation.
Anthony Bernard Hopkins Jr., 32, is facing charges for two counts of armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, criminal conspiracy, and entering a bank or ATM with the intent to steal.
Active warrants for Hopkins have been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.
According to officials, on May 30 Hopkins and an unknown accomplice allegedly held two employees at gunpoint on the 5000 block of Fairfield Road. The suspects then stole money from an automated teller machine.
CPD believes Hopkins and the co-defendant left the scene in two separate vehicles, one of which was a red and black 1981 Chevy Caprice.
Hopkins should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
