The COMET launches ‘Saving Sarah’s Seat’ campaign in honor of local civil rights icon

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - The COMET is honoring one of South Carolina’s civil rights icons, Sarah Mae Flemming, through its “Saving Sarah’s Seat” campaign to spotlight her contributions to the civil rights movement in our state and country.
The campaign will begin on June 22 and end on August 22. This campaign commemorates the 66th anniversary of the landmark incident which was cited in the lawsuit that brought an end to the Montgomery Bus Boycott, made famous by civil rights activists Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rosa Parks.
On June 22, 1954, Sarah Mae Flemming, a 20-year-old resident of Eastover, boarded a crowded bus operated by South Carolina Electric & Gas Company. When asked to leave her seat and move toward the rear, Flemming resisted the racial custom at the time by attempting to exit from the front of the bus.
The driver hit and forced her from the bus onto the corner of Main and Washington streets. The NAACP filed a lawsuit on her behalf, and in July 1955, the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Brown desegregation mandate be applied to public transportation.
Now the local bus transportation system is now honoring Flemming for standing up for her rights as an American citizen.
The campaign will kickoff at 10 a.m. at Richland Library Eastover at The COMET Park and Ride area located at 608 Main Street, Eastover, SC 29044.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and face masks are required.
