Columbia Mayor issues proclamation declaring June 19 as ‘Juneteenth’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin issued a proclamation on Friday declaring June 19 to be Juneteenth in the City of Columbia.
Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. It is also known as Emancipation Day, Juneteenth Independence Day, or Black Independence Day.
The proclamation was officially announced at a rally held at the S.C. State House Friday morning.
Friday’s Juneteenth march and rally held in Columbia were organized by the Columbia chapters of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., who believe Juneteenth should be recognized as a holiday.
“For us, this needs to be a holiday because it shows that we are free,” said Dejr Bostick, “and, sometimes, that’s what we’re really looking for -- an opportunity to say that we are free and to be recognized more than anything else. So for us, this is showing that we recognize this day of Juneteenth and we want the world to recognize it as well.”
State Senator Darrell Jackson (D-Richland) has previously announced he will propose a bill to make Juneteenth a state holiday.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.