City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation re-opening plan postponed due to increase in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases over the past week, the City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department has decided to delay Phase 4 of its re-opening plan.
Phase 4 was scheduled to begin on Monday, June 22. A new re-opening date has not been determined.
Phase 4 includes the opening of community centers, neighborhood centers, Columbia Art Center, James Clyburn Golf Center, Columbia Tennis Center, Greenview Tennis Center and the Charles R. Drew Wellness Center.
Below is a list of places that will remain closed until further notice:
Community Centers
- MLK Park- 2300 Greene Street
- Hyatt Park-950 Jackson Avenue
- Lorick Park-1600 Lorick Avenue
- Greenview Park-6700 David Street
- Pinehurst Park- 2300 Pinehurst Road
- Woodland Park-6500 Olde Knight Parkway
- Booker Washington Heights Culture Arts Center- 2611 Grant St
Neighborhood Parks
- St. Anna’s- 1316 Liberty Hill Avenue
- Melrose- 1500 Fairview Drive
- Emily Douglas- 2500 Wheat Street
- Sims- 3500 Duncan Street
- Heathwood- 800 Abelia Road
- Hampton- 1117 Brandon Avenue
- South Edisto- 1914 Wiley Street
Other Facilities
- Columbia Tennis Center- 1635 Whaley St. - No change in operational hours
- James E. Clyburn Golf Range- 2091 Slighs Ave.
- Charles R. Drew Wellness Center- 2101 Walker Solomon Way (Pool to remain closed until further notice)
- Columbia Art Center- 1227 Taylor St.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.