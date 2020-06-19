City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation re-opening plan postponed due to increase in COVID-19 cases

City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation re-opening plan postponed due to increase in COVID-19 cases
City of Columbia (Source: City of Columbia press release)
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 19, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT - Updated June 19 at 8:46 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases over the past week, the City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department has decided to delay Phase 4 of its re-opening plan.

Phase 4 was scheduled to begin on Monday, June 22. A new re-opening date has not been determined.

Phase 4 includes the opening of community centers, neighborhood centers, Columbia Art Center, James Clyburn Golf Center, Columbia Tennis Center, Greenview Tennis Center and the Charles R. Drew Wellness Center.

Below is a list of places that will remain closed until further notice:

Community Centers

  • MLK Park- 2300 Greene Street  
  • Hyatt Park-950 Jackson Avenue
  • Lorick Park-1600 Lorick Avenue
  • Greenview Park-6700 David Street
  • Pinehurst Park- 2300 Pinehurst Road
  • Woodland Park-6500 Olde Knight Parkway
  • Booker Washington Heights Culture Arts Center- 2611 Grant St

Neighborhood Parks

  • St. Anna’s- 1316 Liberty Hill Avenue
  • Melrose- 1500 Fairview Drive
  • Emily Douglas- 2500 Wheat Street
  • Sims- 3500 Duncan Street
  • Heathwood- 800 Abelia Road
  • Hampton- 1117 Brandon Avenue
  • South Edisto- 1914 Wiley Street

Other Facilities

  • Columbia Tennis Center- 1635 Whaley St. - No change in operational hours
  • James E. Clyburn Golf Range- 2091 Slighs Ave.
  • Charles R. Drew Wellness Center- 2101 Walker Solomon Way (Pool to remain closed until further notice)
  • Columbia Art Center- 1227 Taylor St.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.