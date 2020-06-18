71-year-old Orangeburg Co. man charged with distributing child sexual abuse material

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Branchville man has been arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, William Shriner was arrested on June 12.
Officials said Shriner distributed child sexual abuse material.
He has been charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison for each count.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.