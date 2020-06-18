Police in search of suspect after gun stolen from car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is now searching for a suspect after a gun was stolen from a car.
Officials said the incident took place at a Lowe’s hardware store. The car has been identified by police as either a Chevrolet Impala or Malibu. Investigators said the vehicle has very distinct damage on the roof and dents on both sides of the car.
Police say the gun was taken from the car’s center console.
At this point, a description of the suspect has not been released by authorities.
If you have any information about this incident or the suspect who was involved, please call the Lexington Police Department at 803-358-7262.
