Person shot behind Waffle House in Lugoff, suspects on the loose

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - One person was shot during an attempted robbery behind a Waffle House in Kershaw County on Thursday night, the Sheriff’s Office said.
It happened in the parking lot behind the Waffle House in Lugoff, deputies said.
Crews rushed one person to the hospital. The victim’s condition is not yet known.
Deputies are looking for suspects they describe as two black males driving a blue, older model Chevrolet Caprice with paper tags.
Witnesses told deputies the suspects left the scene on a frontage road headed toward Elgin.
Anyone who has any information about this crime should call KCSO at 803-425-1512 or Crime Stoppers.
