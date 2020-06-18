SCHP: Passenger killed in collision on I-20 West after tire crosses median, hits car

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a collision on I-20 early Thursday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The accident happened around 1 a.m. near mile marker 67, which is about two miles west of Broad River Road. A 2006 Toyota Corolla was headed west as an unknown vehicle was traveling east. The unknown vehicle lost a tire and wheel, which cross the median, hit the Corolla, and killed the passenger sitting in the front seat.
The Corolla drove into the median and stopped while the unknown vehicle continued to head east.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
The driver and two passengers who were in the back seat of the Corolla were taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment. They are all expected to be okay.
Officials said everyone inside the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.
The collision is being investigated by SCHP.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.