12 more people arrested in connection to violent protests in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police have announced a dozen new arrests in their ongoing investigation into crimes committed after a peaceful protest in downtown Columbia erupted into violence.
It happened Saturday, May 30, sparking Mayor Steve Benjamin to declare an emergency curfew that lasted until Monday morning.
The new arrests all come from crimes committed May 30 and 31, according to the Columbia Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
Police say the arrests are in connection to vandalism and violence outside CPD headquarters, looting incidents at Green’s Liquor Store and Carolina Western Pub, and a standoff between protesters and police on Hampton Street on Sunday.
Investigators said they tracked down these people through Crime Stoppers tips, as well as through the review of hours of surveillance and body camera video.
The following people have been arrested for the following charges, according to the Columbia Police Department:
- Andre Brown: Burglary – Third Degree, Criminal Conspiracy, Instigating a Riot, Illegal Acts during a State of Emergency, Looting, Malicious Injury to Property, Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature
- Richard Cook: Instigating a Riot, Illegal Acts during State of Emergency, Looting, Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature
- Lakendra Cornelius: Breach of Peace, Instigating a Riot, Malicious Injury to Personal Property
- Riley Davis: Burglary – Third Degree, Criminal Conspiracy, Instigating a Riot, Illegal Acts during a State of Emergency, Looting
- Solomon Dunbar: Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Instigating a Riot, Assault – Third Degree, Illegal Acts during a State of Emergency
- Datrion Gamble: Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Instigating a Riot
- Jakese Hagans: Burglary – Second Degree, Illegal Acts during a State of Emergency
- Andre Hair: Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Instigating a Riot Malicious Injury to Real Property
- Andre Lykes: Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Instigating a Riot, Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Conspiracy, Malicious Injury to Real Property
- Malcolm Price: Instigating a Riot, Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Illegal Acts during a State of Emergency
- Abriana Ross: Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Instigating a Riot, Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Conspiracy, Malicious Injury to Real Property
- Marcelo Woods: Arson-Third Degree, Auto-Breaking, Illegal Acts during a State of Emergency
All of the suspects have been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, police said.
