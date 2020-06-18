Man arrested in connection with shooting at Hooters on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Joshua Willis in connection with a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Hooters on Two Notch Road.
Deputies arrived at the restaurant on May 26 around just after 11:30 a.m. Once they got there, they found a man who was shot several times in the upper body lying on the ground. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. He has not been released from medical care.
Witnesses said Willis pulled up in a dark blue Ford Mustang, fired several shots at the victim, and left.
Willis was arrested Thursday morning around 7 a.m.
He has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Willis has been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.