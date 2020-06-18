Irmo Police arrests man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

By WIS News 10 Staff | June 18, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 1:45 PM

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Police have arrested a 43-year-old man after he was accused of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials with the Irmo Police Department said Daniel Newbanks has been charged with seven counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of conspiracy to commit exploitation of a minor.

Authorities said the man had sexually explicit photos of a child in his possession.

At this point, police have not released any other details about the case.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of such activity, you are asked to call the Irmo Police Department at 803-781-8088.

