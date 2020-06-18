Head-on collision kills man in Kershaw County, officials say

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified a 31-year-old man who died in a head-on collision on Thursday morning.
According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened at the intersection of Kershaw Highway and Peck Woods Road in Camden. Officials said Reed was traveling south on Kershaw Highway when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a truck.
Officials identified the man as Kevin Reed.
He was pronounced dead just after 10:15 a.m. Thursday after suffering blunt force trauma.
