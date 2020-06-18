First Alert Forecast: Brace yourself! It’s getting much hotter in the Midlands in the next few days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prepare for the heat, humidity and a chance of storms.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly/mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain and storms around the area (30-40% chance). Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.
· We’re tracking a big warming trend over the next several days. · Highs will be in the mid 80s Friday. We’ll see scattered showers and storms. Rain chances are around 50%.
· On Saturday, a few scattered showers and storms are possible (40% chance). Highs will be in the upper 90s.
· It will be hot and humid Sunday for Father’s Day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s under a mix of sun and clouds.
· More 90s are expected next week. More storms are also possible.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Some patchy fog could develop. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
Much hotter weather is moving in!
On Friday, high temperatures will climb into the mid 80s. Prepare for scattered rain and thunderstorms Friday, especially by afternoon. Rain chances are around 50% for now. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies
It’s Father’s Day weekend this Saturday and Sunday. We’re expecting hot, humid weather across the Midlands. A few showers and storms are possible Saturday, which is the first day of summer. Rain chances are around 40%. We’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Rain chances are pretty slim right now for Sunday, but we’ll keep you posted to any changes High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Saturday, then in the low to mid 90s by Sunday afternoon.
More 90s are expected next week for high temperatures. We'll also see scattered showers and storms, mainly Tuesday through Thursday.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30-40%). Patchy Fog Possible. Lows in the mid 60s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms (40%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the upper 80s. (First Day of Summer)
Father's Day: Sun & Clouds. Hot and Humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid.. Highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s.
