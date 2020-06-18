First Alert Forecast: Brace yourself! It’s getting much hotter in the Midlands in the next few days

It’s Father’s Day weekend this Saturday and Sunday. We’re expecting hot, humid weather across the Midlands. A few showers and storms are possible Saturday, which is the first day of summer. Rain chances are around 40%. We’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Rain chances are pretty slim right now for Sunday, but we’ll keep you posted to any changes High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Saturday, then in the low to mid 90s by Sunday afternoon.