Calls to rename Strom Thurman Center grow from UofSC community, political leaders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For around a decade, the Strom Thurmond Center has sat at the corner of Assembly and Blossom streets, a gym used by thousands of university students and staff over the years.
Now, there are calls to take down Strom Thurmond’s name from that fitness center.
In the wake of George Floyd’s death, there have been renewed calls across the nation to remove statues and rename buildings that memorialize controversial figures. That includes calls in South Carolina.
In Charleston, there are calls to remove the John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square, at Clemson to rename the John C. Calhoun Honors College, and now at UofSC to rename the Sims Dormitory and the Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center.
A petition started by former UofSC students called “Rename the Strom Thurman Center” now has over 15,000 signatures.
“(Thurmond) holds the record for longest filibuster opposing civil rights, wrote the southern manifesto opposing Brown vs Board of Education -- all of those things I was just like, ‘woah, why is this man’s name on campus?‘” Heather Armel, a former UofSC student who started the petition, said.
Wednesday, several former UofSC athletes took to social media promoting the online petition.
Alshon Jeffrey, who played three seasons at the college from 2009-2011, posted on social media that “to celebrate well known segregationist Strom Thurmond’s legacy by keeping his name on our wellness center sends a contradicting message to our black students.”
Other athletes, including running back Marcus Lattimore posted similar messages.
Strom Thurmond was the longest-serving Republican in U.S. Senate history, representing South Carolina for 48 years. He was also a former governor of South Carolina.
As part of his long career, he ran for president in 1948 on a platform opposing integration. He also opposed the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Armel said that Thurmond’s name should be removed from the fitness center because of his stance on those issues at the time.
“It’s important to know that racism did not disappear in 1865,” Amel said. “Even though Strom Thurmond passed away in 2003 he lived his life promoting segregation.”
State Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, agrees with the calls to change the name.
He said he believes the UofSC Board of Trustees should override the Heritage Act, which requires a two-thirds vote from the state legislature to remove or change any memorials from any war, historical figure, or event. He thinks the Board of Trustees needs to move to change the name now.
“To wait to ask the General Assembly for our approval to do anything knowing that we are -- A. not in session, B. not knowing when are going to come back, and C. waiting to get a two-thirds vote before we can do anything is wrong,” Rutherford said. “And it is based on a law I believe unconstitutional.”
A few current and former UofSC students, who asked to remain anonymous, told WIS they don’t agree with changing the name, saying that while Thurmond’s views on segregation were wrong, during his life he did a lot of good for South Carolina and the country as a whole.
Those opposed to the name change said he helped bring funding to South Carolina for things like education and agriculture. They also talked about how he was the first member of the Southern Congressional Delegation to hire a black legislative assistant in 1971 and that towards the end of his life he changed his stance and beliefs on segregation and civil rights.
“While Strom Thurmond might have changed his mind later on, there was a time when his words impacted people, they impacted people of color and they were made to put them in their place according to Strom Thurmond,” Rutherford countered. “The fact that he changed his mind doesn’t matter to a lot of people including myself.”
University president Bob Caslen sent an open letter to the UofSC community on Monday saying he supports the renaming of the J. Marion Sims Residence Hall.
In Caslen’s letter, he said: “Students and others have raised concerns for many years about J. Marion Sims’ name adorning this building. As the Commission notes, his legacy is a complex one, but it is without dispute that he performed hundreds of medical experimentations on enslaved African American women.”
UofSC officials said the Board of Trustees will discuss a potential name change for Sims Hall Friday during their meeting, but there is no formal discussion planned about the Strom Thurmond center.
