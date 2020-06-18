Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour show in Columbia rescheduled

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour stop in Columbia has been postponed again due to concerns over COVID-19.
The legendary country band was scheduled to perform Friday, July 10 2020 at Colonial Life Arena, but said public health officials advised the show be postponed.
That concert was then moved to Saturday, April 24, 2021. Now the show has been rescheduled for January 21, 2022.
Alabama was originally going to be joined by special guests The Charlie Daniels Band. However, Daniels passed away on July 6, 2020 at the age of 83.
Tickets for the July 10 2020 show will be honored for the January 21 date, officials said.
This is actually the third time the concert has been postponed. It was originally scheduled for October 2019, but the band rescheduled it due to health issues Randy Owen faces.
Fans looking for tickets to the January 2022 show should visit ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.
