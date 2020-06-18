Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour show in Columbia postponed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour stop in Columbia has been postponed due to concerns over COVID-19.
The legendary country band was scheduled to perform Friday, July 10 at Colonial Life Arena, but said public health officials advised the show be postponed.
Now the concert will be Saturday, April 24, 2021, the band announced Thursday.
Alabama will be joined by special guests The Charlie Daniels Band.
Tickets for the July 10 show will be honored for the April 24 date, officials said.
This is actually the second time the concert has been postponed. It was originally scheduled for October 2019, but the band rescheduled it due to health issues Randy Owen faces.
Fans looking for tickets to the April 2021 show should visit ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.
