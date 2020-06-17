SC Criminal Justice Academy considers classifying chokeholds, sleeper holds as deadly force

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As of Tuesday, Columbia police are not allowed to use chokeholds or lateral vascular neck restraints, often called sleeper holds, unless a life is at risk.
Chokeholds that restrict breathing are not taught to law enforcement officials in South Carolina, members of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Training Council said.
But at a meeting this week, they considered classifying sleeper holds as deadly force when they teach them to students.
The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy rates uses of force on a spectrum from light or mild to deadly force, with a variety of variables like a subject’s size, age, and medical conditions also included in it.
Right now, sleeper holds are considered intermediate uses of force when taught to officers in basic training.
According to revised Columbia use-of-force policy, sleeper holds are applied “to control or disable a person by applying pressure or force to the carotid artery or the jugular vein or the sides of the neck with the intent or purpose of controlling a person’s movement by constricting the flow of blood to and from the brain.”
When a sleeper hold was applied to a WIS reporter as a demonstration, the reporter described it as making him dizzy and giving him a headache. Academy instructors said the hold can knock someone out in less than 10 seconds, so it allows officers to put handcuffs on anyone who is under arrest or quickly defuse a situation.
In comparison, a chokehold would directly restrict breathing and apply pressure to a person’s throat. While not taught, the academy says officers come to the profession with different levels of experience and should use whatever means necessary if their life is in imminent danger.
Academy Director Jackie Swindler said while they are looking at classifying these holds as more deadly, he still believes they have a place in an officer’s arsenal.
“Let’s say a man is choking his wife out and we call for him to release her and he doesn’t release her…It could certainly kill her,” Swindler theorized. “Should I do some kind of shoulder pin that would apply some force to the side of neck that would cause them to release them or do I pull out my weapon and shoot them? So which do you think would be a better, viable option? I think you would need and want that as an option to save someone else’s life without taking their life.”
The #8CantWait campaign, which Columbia cites in the new policy on neck restraints, goes further than the new Columbia policy and calls for banning all these maneuvers because the campaigns says “allowing officers to choke or strangle civilians results in the unnecessary death or serious injury of civilians. Both chokeholds and all other neck restraints must be banned in all cases.”
Swindler disagrees with completely banning neck restraints because, like many other skills taught at the academy, it’s a tool that can save lives when used correctly, he said.
“There is a place for a neck restraint in law enforcement,” he said. “It just has to be used properly and in the right defense.”
