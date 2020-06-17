Richland Library to limit services due to COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Richland Library are limiting their services in order to safely provide materials during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Library officials are now processings holds for more than 2,000 customers that were created before all locations were closed on March 16. Once the holds are processed, customers will be able to pick up their materials at the following locations:
- Ballentine (1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo)
- Northeast (7490 Parklane Rd., Columbia)
- Sandhills (763 Fashion Dr., Columbia)
- St. Andrews (2916 Broad River Rd., Columbia)
Although customers will be able to pick up materials that were on hold from these locations, all 13 library locations will remain closed to the public.
Richland Library is also implementing new safety protocols that require staff to wear face coverings.
