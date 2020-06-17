Missing Columbia teen with medical condition may be heading to Myrtle Beach or Lancaster

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police need the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl from Columbia who has a medical condition that could endanger her life.
Beta Mangano, 16, was last seen at her home on Heyward Brockington Road on the morning of Tuesday, June 16, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
Deputies do not know what Mangano was last seen wearing.
She is described as a black female who is 5-foot-tall and 135 pounds with brown eyes and long, braided black hair, deputies said.
RCSD said Mangano has a medical condition that could put her life in danger if she isn’t found quickly.
Deputies believe she may be headed to the Myrtle Beach or Lancaster area.
Anyone who sees Mangano or knows where she is should call 911. Tips may also be submitted at crimesc.com or through the P3 Tips App.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.