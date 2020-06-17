Lexington Police arrests 3 during traffic stop on drug charges

Officiers seized these items and arrested three people during a traffic stop Tuesday night. (Source: Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 17, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 1:33 PM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Three people were arrested in Lexington on drug charges, according to officials.

According to the Lexington Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday night and seized a handgun, ammunition, and several drugs.

Charges included trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and providing false information among others.

The names of the suspects were not released.

