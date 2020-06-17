Lexington Police arrests 3 during traffic stop on drug charges

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Three people were arrested in Lexington on drug charges, according to officials.
According to the Lexington Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday night and seized a handgun, ammunition, and several drugs.
Charges included trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and providing false information among others.
The names of the suspects were not released.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.