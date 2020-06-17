Gamecocks select Bailey as new assistant men’s basketball coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Will Bailey has been hired as the newest assistant basketball coach for the South Carolina men’s basketball team.
Bailey spent four years as an assistant at Saint Louis before joining the Gamecocks.
“I’m very excited to be joining Coach Martin’s staff here at the University of South Carolina. He is well respected in the college coaching community and in the SEC,” Bailey said. “The University of South Carolina is an outstanding institution with a great reputation for both athletics and academics. Coach Martin has built a great culture here and has a vision for the future of which I am proud to become a part of. I am super excited about this opportunity.”
Bailey also served at La Salle, East Tennessee State, Maine, and Chicago State. In all, Bailey has over 15 years of coaching experience at the Division I level.
“I’m excited to add Will Bailey to our staff; he is a perfect fit,” Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin said. “We have known each other since our America East days when I was at Northeastern and he was at Maine. He has a relentless work ethic that he uses in recruiting and player development. It is no surprise that everywhere he goes the program starts to win.”
Bailey replaces Perry Clark, who retired earlier this month.
