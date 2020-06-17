Gamecocks’ Harris named 2020 SEC Female Athlete of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Before Tyasha Harris suits up for her first WNBA game, she’ll take home one more honor from the Southeastern Conference.
On Wednesday, the league announced the former Gamecocks point guard was named the SEC Female Athlete of the Year.
Harris led the top-ranked Gamecocks to a 32-1 record that included a perfect 16-0 record and a 26-game winning streak.
“This award says Athlete of the Year, but Ty Harris is much more than that,” South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner said. “A selfless leader for one of the most successful programs in the country, she is a hard worker and an outstanding teammate as well. Ty is a great representative of the University of South Carolina and the SEC, and I’m ecstatic to see her receive this award.”
Harris averaged 12 points and 5.7 assists per game for Carolina during her senior campaign. Harris was named a first-team All-SEC selection, a consensus All-American, and the recipient of the Dawn Staley Award, which is given to the nation’s top guard in women’s college basketball.
Harris finished her career as the all-time leader in assists for South Carolina with 702. That mark also puts her 10th all-time in SEC women’s basketball history.
She was selected seventh overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings.
Harris becomes the second Gamecock in women’s basketball history to win the award. The last player from Carolina to win the award was A’ja Wilson in 2018.
