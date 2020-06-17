First Alert Forecast: Weather pattern shift beginning today, higher temps by the end of the week

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-A pattern shift is beginning today
-Expect daytime highs in the upper 70 with more sunshine as an area of low pressure moves away from SC
-Hotter weather will return by the weekend with highs in the 90s by Father's Day.
-Summer arrives Saturday, June 20th at 5:54 pm
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
A area of low pressure and a slow-moving front has been parked off of SC coast for most of the week. This is why our temperatures have been dramatically lower than the average for this time of year. Tuesday we reached a daytime high of 67° that tied the coolest daytime high record since 1961.
The pattern is starting to shift. That mean starting today we will see more sunshine and less cloud cover and that will lead to higher temperatures. Rain chances will be slightly lower today at 30%.
Highs will reach the 80s again to end the week and the low 90s over the weekend. Summer arrive Saturday, and Father’s Day is Sunday.
