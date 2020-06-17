First Alert Forecast: It’s cool now, but it’s about to get much hotter!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for much hotter temperatures on the way!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and potential isolated showers around the area (20% chance). Low temperatures in the low 60s.
· We’re tracking a big warming trend over the next several days.
· Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday. A few showers/storms are slated for Thursday (40% chance) and Friday (50% chance).
· Highs will be in the low to mid 90s for Father’s Day weekend. A few showers are possible Saturday. Rain chances are pretty slim for Sunday.
· More 90s are expected next week. We’ll see a nearly daily chance of rain and storms next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. A few light showers or sprinkles are not out of the question as an upper-level low continues to spin just to our north. Rain chances are around 20%. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.
We're tracking much hotter weather on the way!
On Thursday and Friday, high temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s. For Thursday, we’ll see a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are around 40%. By Friday, we’ll see a slightly better chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms, especially by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 50%.
It’s Father’s Day weekend this Saturday and Sunday. We’re expecting hot, humid weather across the Midlands. A few showers are possible Saturday, which is the first day of summer. Rain chances are around 30%. We’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Rain chances are pretty slim right now for Sunday. We’ll keep you posted. High temperatures will be in around 90 Saturday, then the mid 90s by Sunday afternoon.
More 90s are expected next week for high temperatures. We'll also see a nearly daily chance of rain and storms.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Lows in the low 60s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Showers/Storms Around (40%). Highs in the low/mid 80s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (50%). Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s. (First Day of Summer)
Father's Day: Sun & Clouds. Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Chance of Rain/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.