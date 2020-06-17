Decision expected on whether to remove confederate statue not far from where the Emanuel 9 were murdered, 5 years after their deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five years ago, a self-proclaimed white supremacist walked into the Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in Charleston and carried out a mass shooting, killing nine people and injuring several others.
Those killed are now remembered as the Emanuel 9: State Senator and Reverend Clementa Pinckney, Ethel Lance, Reverend Depayne Middleton-Doctor, Reverend Daniel Simmons, Sr., Cynthia Hurd, Myra Thompson, Reverend Sharonda Coleman Singleton, Susie Jackson and Tywanza Sanders.
The shooter spent about an hour with the churchgoers who had welcomed him into their bible study. That shooter has since been sentenced to death and currently sits in federal prison.
Doctor Reverend Caesar Richburg is the pastor of the Bethel AME Church in Columbia. He says the AME church has always been at the forefront of the civil rights movement and the fight against racial injustice. He also says the Mother Emanuel AME church in Charleston, where the shooting happened, is the oldest AME church in the South.
Every year around this time, the pastor says his congregation takes part in a moment of remembrance during their time of worship to honor the Emanuel 9, as well as the survivors. Pastor Richburg is hoping the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement will help to prevent another Charleston church shooting from ever happening again.
“Remember the Emanuel 9 whose lives were snatched away from them by that of really raw, unbecoming behavior. Enough of such is really enough, and we have to start calling those who have been taking out the lives of black males, we have to call them into account and hold them accountable,” said Pastor Richburg.
Much like the demonstrations we’re now seeing across the country, and around the world, the senseless killings of the Emanuel 9 also created a time of unrest and calls for the removal of various confederate monuments across the state.
Lawmakers successfully voted to have the confederate flag removed from State House grounds shortly after the church shooting but many other confederate monuments remain in place.
Wednesday, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is expected to announce the city’s decision over a 100-foot tall statue of former Vice President John C. Calhoun – known for his support of slavery – and whether that monument will come down from a park not far from where the Emanuel Nine were murdered.
Pastor Richburg says what’s going on today, “brings about a note of sensitivity on the part of persons who thought very little of it, if you will. The fact that we have the marches or the demonstrations, it brings to mind the realness and the seriousness, more in particularly, of what we’re dealing with.”
The pastor tells WIS-TV that the head of the AME Church in South Carolina, Bishop Samuel L. Green, has called on all 500 AME churches in our state, as well as members of the public, to take part in a peaceful protest, Saturday, June 20. They’ll be meeting at Allen University at 11:00 AM, Saturday, and then marching to the State House.
Participants are being asked to wear face coverings.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.