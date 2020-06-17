2 dead, 1 seriously injured in single-vehicle collision on Dicey Creek Road

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred around 9:20 p.m. on June 16.
The collision occurred on Dicey Creek Road at the intersection of US 1 in Kershaw County.
Officials say that Donald Holland, Jr. was driving a 2001 Chevy Cavalier headed east on Dicey Creek Road. Holland ran the stop sign at the US 1 intersection, crossed over the highway and hit a tree.
Holland was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to Palmetto Health Prisma with life threatening injuries. The front seat passenger in the vehicle was entrapped and was not wearing a seat belt. They were taken to Palmetto Health Prisma and later died from their injuries. A second passenger, who was in the rear seat, was thrown from the vehicle during the collision and died at the scene.
