‘Black Lives Matter’ march to SC State House to be held on June 20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Seventh Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church will host a “Black Lives Matter” march at noon on June 20.
The march, according to organizers, is set to begin at Allen University and will end at the South Carolina State House. The march will be the final event of the Seventh Episcopal District’s “Juneteenth Week of Action” to celebrate black lives and stand up against racial injustice.
“We are in unique times that require urgent moral action,” said Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr., Presiding Bishop of the Seventh Episcopal District of the AME Church. “The faith community will gather to push for policy reform to ensure that all Black Lives Matter in South Carolina.”
Following the march, a rally will take place at the S.C. State House. U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, and S.C. Representative Jerry Govan are among those expected to speak at the rally.
