Two Tigers, former Gamecocks’ coach among candidates for 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three names synonymous with college football in the state of South Carolina are on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.
Former Clemson running back CJ Spiller and defensive back Donnell Woolford along with former South Carolina head coach Jim Carlen are on the list of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, according to the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame.
Spiller was a unanimous first-team All-America kick returner and the ACC Player of the Year in 2009. During his career with Clemson, Spiller set 31 records and posted 7,588 all-purpose yards, which is tops in the ACC and fourth in NCAA history.
Spiller was selected in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.
Woolford was named an All-American twice while playing for the Tigers. The Clemson defensive back was also a two-time All-ACC selection who helped the team earn three ACC titles during his time with the program. He finished his career at Clemson with 187 tackles, 10 interceptions and 44 pass breakups.
Woolford was picked in the first round of the 1989 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.
Carlen served as head coach for the Gamecocks from 1975 to 1981. During his time at Carolina, Carlen posted a 45-36-1 record, which places him third in the Carolina record books for most wins by a head coach.
Carlen also coached at West Virginia and Texas Tech. As a head coach, Carlen recorded 13 winning seasons in 16 years and was named the 1973 National Coach of the Year.
You can see the full list of names on the ballot by clicking here.
The College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be announced in early 2021.
