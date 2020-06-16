Three SC metropolitan areas currently among top 30 hot spots in America for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several areas of South Carolina are now among the top 30 hot spots for COVID-19 in America, when looking at the number of cases per capita.
The data comes from the John Hopkins Coronavirus Tracker. It was gathered during the week of June 8 to June 15, 2020.
When the metropolitan areas of Columbia, Orangeburg and Newberry are combined, the area ranks number 11 on the list, with 883 new cases of the deadly virus in the past week.
In all, 963,048 people live in Columbia, Orangeburg and Newberry, translating to a positive COVID-19 rate of more than 91 people per 100,000.
Health experts are concerned about the latest trends in the southeast, specifically in states like South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Mississippi.
During the week of June 8, cases in South Carolina spiked. Health officials and Gov. Henry McMaster have urged residents to wear masks and practice social distancing to stop the spread of the virus.
Officials made it clear the rise in cases was not due to more testing, but was likely a result of Memorial Day weekend gatherings.
Other nearby metropolitan areas like Greenville-Spartanburg, Myrtle Beach and Charlotte were also ranked in the top 15 on the list.
The Myrtle Beach area ranked fourth on the list, with just over 113 cases for every 100,000 people.
The Charlotte area came in just under the Midlands; it’s number 12 on the list.
Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson came in at number 13 with just over 90 cases per 100,000 people.
Here’s the full list of the top 30 hot spots in America for the week of June 8 to June 15:
