Richland County Council run-off could change the face of the office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Next week’s June 23rd run-off election may change the face of the Richland County Council. Four district seats in the office remain undecided, and those are seven, eight, nine, and ten.
The winners from the upcoming run-off election will most likely determine who represents the district on the County Council. All four district seats feature Democratic only races with no challengers listed from other parties.
As we have extensively reported, the county experienced issues at polling places, from lengthy wait times to claims of incorrect ballots.
RELATED STORIES:
Richland County Council District 9 incumbent Calvin Chip Jackson finished .4% of the vote shy of winning his bid a re-election a second term. He says the polling problems potentially impacted his race more so than the others because he was so close to victory.
“Rather than dwell on that, I want to focus on going forward,” said Jackson. "At the same time, I want to offer serious concrete solutions to solving this problem that’s plaguing our country seemingly forever. "
Like his challenger, Jonneika Farr, Jackson keeps the focus on the run-off and the hope for a smoother process next Tuesday. Jackson hopes to build off his first term serving on the council, while Farr eyes to enhance community outreach within the county.
“Here I am stepping up to the plate because I understand there’s strength when we are engaged in our communities,” said Farr. “When we work with other organizations, community organizations, and faith-based organizations that are doing the work. When we know our neighbors, not only does it increase our safety, it builds trust.”
“Trying to make sure there’s viable economic development where all citizens benefit from it, not just a certain group of citizens,” said Jackson. “I recognized there were a lot of problems with the county and county administration and delivery of services. I came to the council to be part of the solution.”
Over at District 10, incumbent Dalhi Myers and challenger Cheryl English finished last week's primary separated by 25 votes, each claiming roughly 43% of the vote.
English told WIS that community members encouraged her to oppose Myers in this race.
“I love that area,” said English. “I want to see it grow in a positive direction. I hear the voices of the many constituents, and I want to listen to them. I want to listen to their concerns. I want to work with them. I’m making sure the voices are heard, and that I am there for them.”
Myers emphasizes her first term in office created significant improvements, which she intends to build on if re-elected.
“Not a matter of just holding the seat,” said Myers. “Matter of doing work that matters to everyday people, for how they live better lives and how their children live better lives.”
"I'm delighted that on Percival road 150 old dilapidated, abandoned trailers that had snakes, all kinds of critters, coyotes living them, they're all gone now," added Myers. "That's work I did."
Other County Council races on next week's ballot include District 7 incumbent Gwendolyn Davis Kennedy against Gretchen Barron.
The other race features the two remaining District 8 candidates of Overture Walker and Hamilton Grant.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.