RCSD: Officers enter home of man who barricaded himself in Eastover

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say a police chase has ended with a man barricaded in a home in Eastover.
Officials entered the home around 9:20 p.m.
Deputies surrounded the home around 7 p.m. and have been working to negotiate with the suspect, who they believe is armed.
RCSD is not sure if anyone else is in the house.
It started around 1:20 p.m., when deputies tried to pull over the driver of a stolen car, a spokeswoman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
The driver didn’t stop for deputies.
After a short chase, the driver ditched the car and ran into a home on Sandhill Estates Road, RCSD said. Deputies believe the man knows the person who lives at the home.
The suspect barricaded himself inside the house, RCSD said.
