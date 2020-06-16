RCSD: Officers enter home of man who barricaded himself in Eastover

By Laurel Mallory | June 16, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT - Updated June 16 at 9:29 PM

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say a police chase has ended with a man barricaded in a home in Eastover.

Officials entered the home around 9:20 p.m.

Deputies surrounded the home around 7 p.m. and have been working to negotiate with the suspect, who they believe is armed.

RCSD is not sure if anyone else is in the house.

It started around 1:20 p.m., when deputies tried to pull over the driver of a stolen car, a spokeswoman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The driver didn’t stop for deputies.

After a short chase, the driver ditched the car and ran into a home on Sandhill Estates Road, RCSD said. Deputies believe the man knows the person who lives at the home.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the house, RCSD said.

A WIS News 10 crew is on the way to the scene. This story will be updated.

