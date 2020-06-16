RCSD expected to announce more arrests from May protests during 4 p.m. briefing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department will hold a news briefing at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
In this news briefing, the sheriff’s office is expected to announce more arrests from protests that took place the weekend of May 30.
Authorities have already arrested two men who were identified as members of the “Boogaloo” group for destroying property downtown during the protests.
However, authorities have continued to investigate violent incidents that took place following the protests.
