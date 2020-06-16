RCSD: Driver of stolen car led deputies on chase before barricading himself in Eastover home

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say a police chase has ended with a man barricaded in a home in Eastover.
It started around 1:20 p.m., when deputies tried to pull over the driver of a stolen car, a spokeswoman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
The driver didn’t stop for deputies.
After a short chase, the driver ditched the car and ran into a home on Sandhill Estates Road, RCSD said. Deputies believe the man knows the person who lives at the home.
The suspect barricaded himself inside the house, RCSD said.
Deputies have surrounded the home and are working to negotiate with the suspect, who they believe is armed.
RCSD is not sure if anyone else is in the house.
A WIS News 10 crew is on the way to the scene. This story will be updated.
